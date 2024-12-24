These 38 nostalgic pictures show Christmas celebrations in Lancaster through the years

It’s always a busy time of year for our district, with plenty going on to bring a little festive cheer.

Here we take a look back through our archives at some of the photographs of people in Lancaster celebrating the festive season in years gone by.

Do you remember any of the events?

See also our gallery of Christmas in Morecambe in years gone by.

Abigail Richardson with one of Santa's reindeer at the Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Jason Bellinger

Father Christmas and his helpers with his reindeer Blizzard & Bell during a visit to St John's Hospice with children from Slyne-with-Hest Primary School who sang carols. Photo: Nigel Slater

Moorside Primary School Year 4 and Year 6 pupils, who sang Christmas carols in aid of the Children's Ward at the RLI in St Nicholas Arcades. Photo: Garth Hamer

Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club members, president Mike Kaliszczak, Dave Milnes, Neil and Rosemary Ryder, delivered presents with the help of Father Christmas to youngsters in the Children's Ward at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Pictured with the Lions are Elinor Taylor, Tom and Jayden Johnson, Eloise Miles with her mum Clare Beales. Photo: Garth Hamer

