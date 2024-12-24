These 38 nostalgic pictures show Christmas celebrations in Lancaster through the years

4 . Christmas in Lancaster

Lancaster and Morecambe Lions Club members, president Mike Kaliszczak, Dave Milnes, Neil and Rosemary Ryder, delivered presents with the help of Father Christmas to youngsters in the Children's Ward at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Pictured with the Lions are Elinor Taylor, Tom and Jayden Johnson, Eloise Miles with her mum Clare Beales. Photo: Garth Hamer