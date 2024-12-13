These 26 festive photos look back to Christmases past in Morecambe and Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 13th Dec 2024, 15:00 BST
Is it just us or does Christmas seem to have crept up on us really quickly this year?

With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day 2024, we thought it’d be a good time to take a look back at festivities from previous years.

Here you’ll find 26 pictures taken by our photographers during Christmases past.

You might also like: They'll be all grown up now... 26 Lancaster and Morecambe school nativity pictures from the past

27 more cute Morecambe and Lancaster school nativity pictures from the past bring memories flooding back

Morecambe and Lancaster Homestart family Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club.

1. Christmas past

Morecambe and Lancaster Homestart family Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
Brother and sister, two-year-old William and Victoria Moorehouse, aged 3, from Morecambe, pose with a snowman at Morecambe and Lancaster Home Start Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club.

2. Christmas past

Brother and sister, two-year-old William and Victoria Moorehouse, aged 3, from Morecambe, pose with a snowman at Morecambe and Lancaster Home Start Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
Aleksandra Szlachetka with son Aleksander Tylicki as the Coca-Cola Christmas truck arrives in Morecambe.

3. Christmas past

Aleksandra Szlachetka with son Aleksander Tylicki as the Coca-Cola Christmas truck arrives in Morecambe. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Georgina and Emily Peck and the Rev Mike Peatman, Rector of Morecambe Parish Church, admire one of the displays at the church's annual Christmas Tree Festival.

4. Christmas past

Georgina and Emily Peck and the Rev Mike Peatman, Rector of Morecambe Parish Church, admire one of the displays at the church's annual Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice