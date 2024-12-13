These 26 festive photos look back to Christmases past in Morecambe and Lancaster

With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day 2024, we thought it’d be a good time to take a look back at festivities from previous years.

Here you’ll find 26 pictures taken by our photographers during Christmases past.

You might also like: They'll be all grown up now... 26 Lancaster and Morecambe school nativity pictures from the past

1 . Christmas past Morecambe and Lancaster Homestart family Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Photo: David Hurst Photo Sales

2 . Christmas past Brother and sister, two-year-old William and Victoria Moorehouse, aged 3, from Morecambe, pose with a snowman at Morecambe and Lancaster Home Start Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Photo: David Hurst Photo Sales

3 . Christmas past Aleksandra Szlachetka with son Aleksander Tylicki as the Coca-Cola Christmas truck arrives in Morecambe. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Christmas past Georgina and Emily Peck and the Rev Mike Peatman, Rector of Morecambe Parish Church, admire one of the displays at the church's annual Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales