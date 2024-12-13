These 26 festive photos look back to Christmases past in Morecambe and Lancaster

With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day 2024, we thought it’d be a good time to take a look back at festivities from previous years.
Here you’ll find 26 pictures taken by our photographers during Christmases past.
1. Christmas past
Morecambe and Lancaster Homestart family Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Photo: David Hurst
2. Christmas past
Brother and sister, two-year-old William and Victoria Moorehouse, aged 3, from Morecambe, pose with a snowman at Morecambe and Lancaster Home Start Christmas party at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Photo: David Hurst
3. Christmas past
Aleksandra Szlachetka with son Aleksander Tylicki as the Coca-Cola Christmas truck arrives in Morecambe. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Christmas past
Georgina and Emily Peck and the Rev Mike Peatman, Rector of Morecambe Parish Church, admire one of the displays at the church's annual Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: Nigel Slater
