Theft of children's bikes from Lancaster cycling club a 'real blow' for kids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A volunteer-run community cycling club is appealing for help and information after their entire fleet of children’s bikes were stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said earlier this week that cycling club Cog Set recently had all their bikes stolen from near to Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

The bikes are used by children and young people in the club and are crucial in giving them the opportunity to ride there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah C E B, a member of Salt Ayre Cog Set Public said on Facebook: “Salt Ayre Cogset is a volunteer-run community cycling club who do what we can to engage kids in cycling and keep them off the streets.

All these bikes were stolen from Salt Ayre Cogset in Lancaster.

"We run a small fleet of bikes to lend out to kids who don't have or have outgrown their own bikes. Sadly the entire fleet has been stolen from our containers in the last week.

"This is a real blow for giving kids the opportunity to enjoy cycling, meet friends and keep fit. The bikes are Islabike Beinn hybrids, Islabike Luath road bikes and Pina mountain bikes, coloured red or blue.

“We have a number of other outstanding and missing items such as laptops, a leaf blower and other electrical equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Worryingly we also had our key safe broken into and a number of keys are left outstanding meaning the cost of replacement locks and keys is another issue to deal with.

“We have had some great people come forward having found our bikes and a key out and about.

"We're immensely pleased that there are still some good people out there. This is where you come in. If you see some bikes that you've not seen before left discarded; if you've heard of someone selling bikes super cheap; if you see some keys left abandoned. Please get in touch and let us know.

"If you can help us in any way we will really appreciate it. Another bike retrieved or found is another kid riding with their friends. So please spread the word and keep your eyes peeled. Let's make them too hot to handle. The couple that have been found have been in the Ryelands area and a key was retrieved in the Heysham area.”

If anyone has any information which may help with the investigation please ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting crime reference 04/175430/24.