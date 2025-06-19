Theatre returns to The Platform in Morecambe for first time since pandemic

Theatre finally makes an uproarious return to Morecambe’s Platform in the hilarious hijinks of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy of manners, The Importance of Being Earnest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There hasn’t been any theatre there since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Frenemies’ Jack and Algernon cause utter chaos in the pursuit of romance under the withering gaze of the infamously imposing Lady Bracknell in this production, on for one night on Saturday July 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Importance of Being Earnest will be presented by Lancaster’s Three Left Feet, a theatre and events company who have recently been named as associate artists of the Dukes Theatre.

Three Left Feet present The Importance of Being Earnest at Morecambe's Platform.

Three Left Feet have previously made their mark locally with outdoor productions of Twelfth Night, The Wind in the Willows and Treasure Island in Lancaster’s Williamson Park, as well as working in new and unusual spaces such as a production of A Christmas Carol in a bookshop, A Fisherman’s Tale beneath Luke Jerram’s Gaia exhibit, and last year’s The Magic Toyshop at Lancaster Castle.

Filled with Wilde's signature humour, extravagant characters, and biting commentary, this production of The Importance of Being Earnest will leave you laughing out loud whether you’re a bonafide fan of Wilde or totally new to his timeless comedy.

This production is a delightful reminder that in both love and life, the most important thing is… being earnest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be two performances of The Importance of Being Earnest, a matinee at 2pm and and evening showing at 7pm.

The show runs for approximately 3 hours including an interval.

Tickets are available online through the Platform’s event listings at https://www.universe.com/events/three-left-feet-presents-the-importance-of-being-earnest-tickets-T8N9LQ or via their box office tel: 01524 582803 and are priced at £22.

For more information visit https://www.threeleftfeet.co.uk/ and @threeleftfeetuk on social media.