Theatre company comes to Carnforth village and unveils Untold Tale of Witch Hunts
and live on Freeview channel 276
This enchanting production promises to captivate audiences with its mesmerising blend of magic, comedy and live music while unravelling a chilling piece of history.
Featured on BBC Radio 4's Front Row, Scratchworks, a female-led theatre company from Exeter, will deliver their historical comedy trilogy as part of a tour with Spot On Lancashire.
Hags explores 17th century witch-hunt mania that swept across Britain and sent hundreds of innocent women to the gallows.
In Bideford in 1682, the final witch trial in England took place. Three women were accused of witchcraft, tried & hanged.
Now fast forward to the present day and name one female magician…pretty tricky.
But the show sees three fearless females climbing out of their boxes, shaking off the sequins and investigating what really happened in a small town in North Devon 300 years ago.
With mind-blowing illusions, stupendous stunts and the occasional disappearing rabbit, ‘Hags’ sets the record straight for thousands of falsely accused women with all the joy, silliness & spectacle these three magicians can muster.
Siân Keen, co-artistic director of Scratchworks Theatre Company said: “HAGS is a magical retelling of Devon's dark history which explores the absurdity of witch hunt mania. We blend magic tricks with storytelling and beautiful folk music with 80s synth pop.”
HAGS: A Magical Extravaganza comes to Arkholme village hall on Friday April 19 at 8pm (doors at 7.30pm).
To book tickets visit https://spotonlancashire.co.uk/events/hags/