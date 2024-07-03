The views are breathtaking! Unique family home at sought after Morecambe Bay location for sale priced £380k

By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
A unique four bedroom family home with breathtaking views across the bay and in one of the most desirable locations to live in Heysham is for sale for £380,000.

The Cliffs, Heysham, Morecambe, LA3 1NY has spectacular sea views, is a unique four bedroom family home, is in a popular residential location, has three reception rooms, a kitchen with separate pantry, a ground floor cloakroom and toilet, a bathroom with separate toilet, gardens front, side and back, a driveway and a garage.

Agents marketing the property, Jennings Estate Agents said: “The Cliffs must be one of the most desirable location to live within Heysham. Viewings are essential to fully appreciate this wonderful home.

"The property does need updating throughout, but once finished, the prospective buyer will own one of the finest properties within the village.”

Jennings Estate Agents, 25 Longlands Lane, Heysham, LA3 2NR can be contacted by calling: 01524 233717 or email [email protected].

View the listing at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149576714#/?channel=RES_BUY

-

1. The Cliffs

-Photo: Jennings Estate Agents

Photo Sales
-

2. The Cliffs

-Photo: Jennings Estate Agents

Photo Sales
-

3. The Cliffs

-Photo: Jennings Estate Agents

Photo Sales
-

4. The Cliffs

-Photo: Jennings Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HeyshamMorecambe BayMorecambe