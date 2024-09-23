The views are breathtaking from this converted 17th Century Lancaster farmhouse priced £950k

Dating back to 1672, The Green at Mewith Lane in Tatham, Lancaster, sits within the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

It includes a handsome Grade II Listed five bedroom former farmhouse set in generous gardens of around an acre which enjoy excellent unspoilt country views, along with an attached three bedroom cottage.

Period features include oak beams, exposed oak lintels, sandstone fireplaces and stone mullion window surrounds, and the home has been carefully restored and updated by the present owners since their purchase in 2009.

The main house offers three reception rooms – all with views across the front garden to the fields opposite – as well as a large dining kitchen, utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

On the first floor, there’s a definite wow factor to the principal bedroom largely due to the size and ceiling open to the roof apex with exposed trusses, as well as the great views from the dual aspect. It also has an en suite shower room.

There are three further double bedrooms, a fifth single bedroom, a house bathroom and shower room.

The attached cottage, Brenig, offers great potential for a number of uses – it would be perfect for older relatives being all on one level or would let well commercially for a second income. It also has superb views and its own private flagged seating terrace.

With a connecting hallway, the cottage could also be incorporated within the main accommodation to suit larger families.

For those looking to work from home, there is a spacious and well appointed home office in the main house as well as a detached outbuilding which has been converted to create a studio offering two rooms and a cloakroom.

The studio would equally well provide great space for hobbies or with a little upgrading, additional guest accommodation.

Outside the gardens offer extensive lawns, large flagged seating terraces, plenty of parking, a triple garage and useful workshop/store with outside cloakroom.