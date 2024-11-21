The Take That Experience coming to Lancaster Grand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as the ultimate tribute act with their best show yet!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wowing audiences everywhere they go with their amazing vocals, replica costumes and electrifying dance routines, they continue to successfully recreate the magic of Take That with the

‘Greatest Hits Tour’.

Join Gary, Howard, Mark, Jason and of course the ultimate entertainer Robbie for an evening of hit after hit, that has earned Take That iconic status and without doubt the title of the UK’s favourite

The Take That Experience are coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre in January. Picture by Robin Savage.

boy band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Take That Experience has been endorsed by Nigel Martin Smith, Take That’s original manager as the closest thing to Take That.

The Take That Experience perform all the classic songs you know and love from the 90s through to the present, including smash hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants.

The show also features a solo set from the one and only "Robbie Williams" who brings alive firm fan favourite songs Angels, Rock DJ, Candy and of course Let me Entertain you to an already explosive show.

The boys don’t just give you a night you’ll Never Forget... they give you The Take That Experience!

“A show you will never forget!” Audience Member

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The closest thing to Take That” Nigel Martin Smith (Take That’s original manager)

“An experience you won’t want to end ” The Stage

The Take That Experience will headline Lancaster Grand theatre on January 31, 2025.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/the-take-that-experience/ or call the box office tel: 01524 64695.