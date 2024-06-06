‘The Muppets Meets The News At Ten’ created for kids at Lancaster studio will be launched online
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancaster-based puppeteers Tim Austin and Collette Knowles are launching “Al and Kai's Faboo News” for children, dedicated to telling the positive and uplifting stories often missing from daily news cycles.
The show aims to provide optimism and hope to its viewers, along with a healthy injection of anarchic comedy.
With the increase of clickbait news in the media, children are constantly exposed to a negative view of the world.
"Al and Kai's Faboo News" seeks to counter this by highlighting only inspirational stories.
On top of that, the show - branded "The Muppets Meets The News At Ten" - will go out and explore these stories with "outside broadcasts", in between the manic farce of Al and Kai's constant struggle to keep the show on air - in the style of The Muppet Show itself.
Tim, the creator of the series, said: “I created the series to show kids that there's reason for optimism. Reason for hope.”
"I'd seen the impact of dispair on kids - with influencers like Andrew Tate using that sense of hopelessness to push their own agenda" said Tim.
"By providing uplifting stories, we designed Al and Kai's Faboo News to inspire children rather than feeding them division.”
Al and Kai's Faboo News is set to premiere on YouTube Kids internationally in August.
The first season will consist of twelve episodes, each lasting 25 minutes, along with an additional twelve 10-minute episodes of omnibus content.
