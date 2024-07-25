The Mersey Beatles tribute band come to Lancaster Grand to celebrate 60th anniversary of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Mersey Beatles, hailed as the world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles, will perform the entire ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ album in the first half of their show.
This beloved and iconic 1964 album and movie captured The Beatles at their pop peak, and now, in 2024, it will be brought to life in a dazzling performance.
Following the album set, the band will treat the audience to a hit-packed collection of Beatlemania classics, taking fans on a journey through the psychedelic brilliance of ‘Sgt.
Pepper’ a walk down ‘Abbey Road’, and celebrating the melodic wonder of The Beatles’ later work.
The Mersey Beatles, known for their sold-out shows worldwide, have been praised for their authentic sound and ability to recreate the magic of The Beatles.
The British Beatles Fan Club calls them ‘the best Beatles tribute band around’.
Julia Baird, John Lennon’s sister, said: “The Mersey Beatles absolutely nail the sound of The Beatles. They have that brilliant ability to get people up on their feet dancing… and John would have loved that!”
Celebrate the diamond anniversary of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ with The Mersey Beatles at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Friday, September 20 at 7.30pm for an unforgettable live concert experience.
Tickets are available now at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or by calling the box office on 01524 64695.