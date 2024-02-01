The Lancaster and Morecambe businesses hoping for success at prestigious Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023
Fingers will be crossed for Lancaster and Morecambe businesses attending a prestigious tourism awards ceremony next week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 finalists will be heading to King George’s Hall in Blackburn on Tuesday, February 6, when the winners will be announced.
The awards are the biggest and only county-wide celebration of tourism excellence in Lancashire and celebrate excellence across a wide range of visitor economy businesses – with many of the county’s winners then going on to represent Lancashire at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.
Here are the Lancaster district businesses who have made the shortlist
- Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park: Pure Leisure Group, Lancaster
- Cultural Venue/Organisation: The Dukes, Lancaster
- Dog Friendly Business: Tewitfield Marina, Tewitfield, Carnforth
- Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism: Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham
- Experience of the Year: Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham
- Family Owned/Run Business: Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham
- Large Event: Festa Italia, Lancaster and Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe
- New Tourism Business: Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham
- Small Event: Dino Fest, Lancaster
- Visitor Attraction: Lancashire Police Museum, Lancaster
- Taste Lancashire Producer: Lone Wolf Bakery, Morecambe