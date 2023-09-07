The Illegal Eagles return to Lancaster Grand with a brand new show
Their critically acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including ’Hotel California’, ‘Desperado’, ‘Take It Easy’, ‘New Kid In Town’, ‘Life In The Fast Lane’ and many more…
The latest all-star line-up of the show, produced as ever by Phil Aldridge, features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80’s sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) vocals and bass, Greg Webb vocals and guitars, Mike Baker vocals, guitars and keys and Garreth Hicklin vocals, guitars and keys.
Following a number of tours, The Illegal Eagles have established themselves not only as the ultimate celebration of The Eagles, but as one of the foremost authentic and talented shows in the world.
Tickets for this show are selling quickly, make sure to head over to https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or contact the Box Office on 01524 64695, Monday-Saturday 10am-3pm to book.