The Handlebards cycle their way to Lancaster for Shakespeare production

This summer the HandleBards are cycling over 1500 miles to tour their acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing to venues across the country.

They will be performing at Lancaster Castle on September 2.

The HandleBards began with a sense of adventure, a love of Shakespeare and a nifty little pun.

Since four fearless friends pedalled Twelfth Night to twenty UK venues in 2013, the company has grown to become an internationally renowned theatre company, bringing a charmingly chaotic brand

of Shakespeare to audiences all over the globe.

The HandleBards’ sustainable ethos and commitment to environmentally friendly touring has been described by the Stage as “a shining light in modern theatre touring”.

In 2019 the troupe first pedalled Much Ado About Nothing around the UK, followed by an acclaimed revival in 2023 at Shakespeare North Playhouse and at the Neuss Shakespeare Festival.

This summer the troupe will cycle over 1500 miles to theatres, community hubs, castles and everywhere in-between to bring their bicycle-powered production of Shakespeare’s famous comedy to audiences across the country – carrying their set, props and costume behind them on their bikes.

Run time is two hours (including interval).

Directed by Emma Sampson, associate directed by Mark Collier.

Written by William Shakespeare, designed by Connie Watson.

Composed and musical directed by Guy Hughes, choreographed by Sophie Steel.

Fight direction by Tom Jordan, costume and set making by Lucy Green.

Produced by Tom Dixon, Paul Moss, and Will Orton.

The cast include Andrew Armfield, Sarah Bulmer, Emma Hadley-Leonard and William Ross-Fawcett.

Tickets for the performance at Lancaster Castle are £20.50.

Tickets from https://www.handlebards.com/tickets/