The Gregson and Lancaster Music Co-op join forces as part of community centre spotlight

The Gregson will this week team up with Lancaster Music Co-op for an exciting evening of local music and entertainment as part of a special day celebrating the Lancaster community centre.

For the last 40 years the Gregson Community Association charity has been the custodian of the Moorgate building, which dates to 1889, and the association now manages the building directly.

The Gregson 2025: Past, Present, and Future, which takes place this Friday, September 19, reflects on that rich history and looks forward to the next chapter.

The packed schedule includes a tour of the Highfield sports facility, the launch of a new book about the centre’s history, the centre Annual Meeting, and the chance to feedback on plans to revamp the café bar - before culminating in the special joint fundraiser with Lancaster Music Co-op.

The co-op, homeless since 2018, continues to fundraise towards a return to its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street which has been undergoing major repairs.

The fundraiser, which runs from 8pm-11.30pm, features local acts Chicago Sunroof, Filthy Laugh, Tiiva and Art Gallery, as well as poet Ned Longdon.

Lancaster-based alt rock band Chicago Sunroof are inspired by a range of genres, from 70s psychedelic rock to 90s grunge, offering a mix of originals and covers.

Filthy Laugh, meanwhile, are a three-piece folk rock band who take lyrical inspiration from local history, literature and emotions, drawing on an extensive back catalogue of albums from years of DIY home recording.

Tiiva is a producer, remix artist, composer and songwriter who has been featured by Radio 1, Clash and Spotify’s New Music Friday, co writing and producing with several artists and writing music for organisations including The Tate Modern, Vice and NY Fashion Week.

Also appearing will be experimental goth rock trio, Art Gallery, who pompously pose as heirs to the likes of The Cure and Bauhaus, showcasing reverb-laden guitar theatrics.

And Ned Longdon, will be delivering windswept spoken-word poetry, exploring themes of nature, emotions and human connections in a fast-paced world.

Entry is on a pay what you feel basis – with donations of £10 and above suggested, and tickets available in advance or on the door.

All proceeds from the gig are being split 50-50 between the co-op and the Gregson.

Charles Tyrer, the Gregson’s CEO, said: “The Gregson 2025: Past, Present, and Future, is an event celebrating the rich history of the Gregson and all we have to look forward to.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating where we’ve come from, and dancing into the future with Lancaster Music Co-op.

“The day will include our AGM, where you can find out more about what’s been happening at the centre, meet some of our new trustees and say goodbye and thank you to our retiring trustees.”

Derek Meins, director at Lancaster Music Co-op, said: “We can’t wait to join the Gregson as part of this special celebration, and it’s great to see some fabulous local artists taking to the stage.

“Both the centre and music co-op have a proud community ethos at heart, guiding everything we do.

“We both make a vital contribution to Lancaster’s arts and social scene, but doing so comes at a cost, and we rely on the amazing support of the community at events like this.”

Other parts of the day are as follows:

3-4pm – Tour of Highfield One of the Gregson’s sub-groups, Highfield is a previously derelict local sports facility that was brought back to life by local people. With a recent £40k resurface and a huge volunteer effort, this is your chance to see it in person. Find out more at https://gregson.co.uk/event/tour-of-highfield/

5.30-6pm – Gregson Book Launch Celebrating the launch of a new book about the Gregson’s history: To Serve the Needs of the People: a History of the Gregson Centre. Dr Matt Cole and Gregson volunteers have been working tirelessly on the book. We can’t wait to share it with you! Further details at https://gregson.co.uk/event/gregson-book-launch/

6-7pm – AGM We invite you to have your say – Gregson Members can speak, vote and elect new trustees, so make sure you come along and help our charity as we move into 2026 and beyond! More details at https://gregson.co.uk/event/annual-general-meeting-agm/ and you can become a member for free by visiting https://gregson.co.uk/membership/

7.30-8pm – Cafe Bar Interior Design – Feedback Session

The Cafe Bar is the beating heart of the centre but it has been a few years since it had a makeover. See more at https://gregson.co.uk/event/cafe-bar-interior-design-open-session/