The Gregson and Lancaster Music Co-op join forces as part of community centre spotlight
For the last 40 years the Gregson Community Association charity has been the custodian of the Moorgate building, which dates to 1889, and the association now manages the building directly.
The Gregson 2025: Past, Present, and Future, which takes place this Friday, September 19, reflects on that rich history and looks forward to the next chapter.
The packed schedule includes a tour of the Highfield sports facility, the launch of a new book about the centre’s history, the centre Annual Meeting, and the chance to feedback on plans to revamp the café bar - before culminating in the special joint fundraiser with Lancaster Music Co-op.
The co-op, homeless since 2018, continues to fundraise towards a return to its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street which has been undergoing major repairs.
The fundraiser, which runs from 8pm-11.30pm, features local acts Chicago Sunroof, Filthy Laugh, Tiiva and Art Gallery, as well as poet Ned Longdon.
Lancaster-based alt rock band Chicago Sunroof are inspired by a range of genres, from 70s psychedelic rock to 90s grunge, offering a mix of originals and covers.
Filthy Laugh, meanwhile, are a three-piece folk rock band who take lyrical inspiration from local history, literature and emotions, drawing on an extensive back catalogue of albums from years of DIY home recording.
Tiiva is a producer, remix artist, composer and songwriter who has been featured by Radio 1, Clash and Spotify’s New Music Friday, co writing and producing with several artists and writing music for organisations including The Tate Modern, Vice and NY Fashion Week.
Also appearing will be experimental goth rock trio, Art Gallery, who pompously pose as heirs to the likes of The Cure and Bauhaus, showcasing reverb-laden guitar theatrics.
And Ned Longdon, will be delivering windswept spoken-word poetry, exploring themes of nature, emotions and human connections in a fast-paced world.
Entry is on a pay what you feel basis – with donations of £10 and above suggested, and tickets available in advance or on the door.
All proceeds from the gig are being split 50-50 between the co-op and the Gregson.