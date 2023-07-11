The Dukes outdoor theatre production returns to Lancaster's Williamson Park in July

The Dukes outdoor theatre production Around The World In 80 Days comes to Williamson Park later this month.

Audiences will be invited to follow Phileas Fogg, as he races against the clock by trains, boats, elephants and balloons to travel around the world in 80 days in this epic whirlwind adventure for the whole family.

Adapted by writer Andrew Pollard (writer of last year's sell out show, the Jungle Book), you can expect an adventure of a lifetime that introduces all the sights, sounds, smells, food and cultures of the people around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It features a stellar company of six actors including Sam Jones (EastEnders; BBC, On the Edge: That Girl; Channel 4) as Phileas Fogg; Aleeza Humranwala (Patel’s Millions; Madraj Productions, The Headless Girl; Theatre 503) as Princess Aouda; Sophie Kamal ( Lapwing; Amazon, The Full Monty; The Jolly Mule Theatre Company) as Lady Fogg; Heather Phoenix (The Tempest; Salisbury Playhouse/Wiltshire Creative, Much Ado About Nothing; Northern Broadsides) as Inspector Fix; Angelo Paragoso (At Last, It’s Summer; London Palladium, Paddington 2; Marmalade Films) as Lord Swindley and Darcy Kim (Jack and the Beanstalk; Porthcawl Pavilion) as Ensemble.For those who have not attended a park show before, it’s a unique experience, where the audience travel around the beautiful Williamson Park in Lancaster, moving to different locations to watch each scene unfold.

A previous outdoor theatre production in Williamson's Park in Lancaster.

Around the World in 80 Days runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 21 - August 27 at 7.15pm.

Tickets must be booked in advance.

Group bookings negotiable, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected]

A previous outdoor theatre production in Williamson's Park in Lancaster.

Children enjoy an outdoor theatre production in Williamson's Park in Lancaster.