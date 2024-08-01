The Dukes outdoor cinema experience returns to Lancaster park

By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Aug 2024, 14:47 BST
The Dukes sunset screenings are returning to Lancaster’s Williamson Park at the end of the month.

The outdoor cinema is set amongst the backdrop of The Dell.

Surrounded by rockery and lush greenery, it’s the perfect setting, providing great natural acoustics.

From August 30 – September 8, audiences can immerse themselves in a unique outdoor cinema experience.

Sunset screenings at Williamson Park in Lancaster.

The Dukes will be showing ten fantastic films including brand new blockbuster The Fall Guy and other favourites such as, Barbie, Stop Making Sense, The Boy and the Heron and Wonka.

For those seeking thrills, Jaws and Starve Acre will keep you on the edge of your seat, while Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody will have you singing along.

Williamson Park will provide an assortment of food and drink stalls before the films, making this a perfect late summer treat.

For a full list of the outdoor cinema screenings visit https://tinyurl.com/dukes-sunsetscreenings

Tickets can be booked visiting www.dukeslancaster.org, by contacting the Dukes Box Office

at 01524 598500 or emailing [email protected].

