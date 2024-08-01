Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dukes sunset screenings are returning to Lancaster’s Williamson Park at the end of the month.

The outdoor cinema is set amongst the backdrop of The Dell.

Surrounded by rockery and lush greenery, it’s the perfect setting, providing great natural acoustics.

From August 30 – September 8, audiences can immerse themselves in a unique outdoor cinema experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunset screenings at Williamson Park in Lancaster.

The Dukes will be showing ten fantastic films including brand new blockbuster The Fall Guy and other favourites such as, Barbie, Stop Making Sense, The Boy and the Heron and Wonka.

For those seeking thrills, Jaws and Starve Acre will keep you on the edge of your seat, while Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody will have you singing along.

Williamson Park will provide an assortment of food and drink stalls before the films, making this a perfect late summer treat.

For a full list of the outdoor cinema screenings visit https://tinyurl.com/dukes-sunsetscreenings

Tickets can be booked visiting www.dukeslancaster.org, by contacting the Dukes Box Office

at 01524 598500 or emailing [email protected].