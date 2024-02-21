The Dukes Lancaster joins forces with Bill Bailey hosted BBC series by offering opportunities to young people in the arts
The Dukes is hosting two free Industry Days in March when people aged 15-25 can discover what it takes to run a theatre.
The Lancaster theatre is one of more than 150 of the UK’s creative organisations to join forces with the BBC which is currently running the Bring the Drama series, hosted by Bill
Bailey, following people who’ve always dreamt of becoming professional actors but never had the opportunity.
The Dukes Industry days on March 25 and 27 are designed for people new to theatre and theatre making and offer practical ways of learning about varied careers in the theatre.
The event will include a welcome from The Dukes new chief executive, Chris Lawson, a backstage tour, workshops, an NT live screening, a careers Question & Answer session and
theatre tours in partnership with the Grand Theatre.
The Dukes hopes Bring The Drama will help to tackle the wider skills shortage the theatre sector is facing as well as improving participants wellbeing and confidence.
The Dukes head of Creative Communities, Carl Woodward, said: “At The Dukes, we are committed to our role as a community-led organisation that invests in, supports and trains
current and future generations of theatre artists and professionals to build a stronger, fairer and more diverse arts sector.”
Pre-booking is essential as capacity is limited.
For any queries, contact the Creative Communities team via email on [email protected] or telephone 01524 598522.