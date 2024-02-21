Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dukes is hosting two free Industry Days in March when people aged 15-25 can discover what it takes to run a theatre.

The Lancaster theatre is one of more than 150 of the UK’s creative organisations to join forces with the BBC which is currently running the Bring the Drama series, hosted by Bill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey, following people who’ve always dreamt of becoming professional actors but never had the opportunity.

Young people will have the chance to tour The Dukes performance spaces during the Industry Days.

The Dukes Industry days on March 25 and 27 are designed for people new to theatre and theatre making and offer practical ways of learning about varied careers in the theatre.

The event will include a welcome from The Dukes new chief executive, Chris Lawson, a backstage tour, workshops, an NT live screening, a careers Question & Answer session and

theatre tours in partnership with the Grand Theatre.

The Dukes hopes Bring The Drama will help to tackle the wider skills shortage the theatre sector is facing as well as improving participants wellbeing and confidence.

Bill Bailey is currently presenting the Bring The Drama series on BBC2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dukes head of Creative Communities, Carl Woodward, said: “At The Dukes, we are committed to our role as a community-led organisation that invests in, supports and trains

current and future generations of theatre artists and professionals to build a stronger, fairer and more diverse arts sector.”

Pre-booking is essential as capacity is limited.

To book, visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/bring-the-drama-industry-days