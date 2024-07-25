Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster’s The Dukes are excited to announce the launch of their new autumn/winter season which will be packed with big drama titles, the best comedy, cinema, dance and more!

Audiences can expect a season with big drama pieces like Husk (October 2-3) by HER Productions, Sanctuary (October 9) by Red Ladder, Perfect Pitch (October 16-19)

written and directed by John Godber, Blithe Spirit (February 25- March 1) and closing the season with a two-week long run of Shirley Valentine (March 12-21) by Bolton Octagon

Theatre, starring Mina Anwar.

Two Shakespeare inspired titles will be brought to The Dukes stages with Othello (September 20-21) and Alas! Poor Yorick (October 10-12) .

The Dukes open the doors once more to their newest theatre venue Moor space, as shows return with some boundary pushing, immersive and interactive titles.

Bringing back KIN (September 10-13) directed by Sue Jenkins and written by Christine Mackie, The Dreamtime Fellrunner (September 26 ) written by Julie Carter and directed by local director Dan Bye, Look After Your Knees (October 3) by Natalie Bellingham, Batty! (October 10) and 8 Hours There and Back (October 22).

For families, there is There’s a Monster in Your Show (October 19), written by McFly’s Tom Fletcher with more family shows to be announced at a later date.

The dance programme this season will feature two highly skilled physical pieces: Sealskin (September 28) by Tmesis Theatre, which explores ideas of belonging, otherness and

home and Mariposa (October 8), a queer tragedy inspired by Puccini’s Madame Butterfly by DeNada Dance.

Some of the UK’s biggest comedians will head to the Dukes, bringing some big laughs with Carl Hutchinson (September 13), Nish Kumar (September 21), Sarah Keyworth (September 29), Tez Illyas (October 5), Mark Simmons (October 10), Sophie Duker (January 31) and more to be announced.

Not only are the Dukes hosting a range of theatre events, they are also bringing the best in cinema.

The Outrun, Starve Acre and Wicked are a few of the unmissable films coming to the Dukes Cinema this Autumn as well as the ever popular National Theatre Live with

Edward Scissorhands and Royal Opera and Ballet titles like The Marriage of Figaro, Alice’s Adventures of Wonderland, Cinderella and The Nutcracker come to the Dukes’ big screen.

To find all cinema listings visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/cinema

To find out more about the Autumn/Winter Season, the Dukes will be hosting a free season launch event on September 5 where they will be joined by some of the artists bringing their shows for exclusive Q&As, talks and trailers and with prize draws.

To find out more about all the shows this autumn visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre