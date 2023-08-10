Kicking off the comedy season on September 10, the incomparable Jen Brister returns to The Dukes with her tour, 'The Optimist'.

Having captivated audiences across the nation with 76 sold-out shows, Jen is extending her tour for a third and final time. Will she overcome her natural pessimism and finally embrace the light? Find out in 'The Optimist'!

Irish comedian Jason Byrne will be the first comedian hosted by the Dukes to step onto the stage at Ashton Hall on September 29 with his tour, 'The Ironic Bionic Man'.

Don't miss out on this painfully hilarious one-man show!

Former Mock The Week regular and star of Live At The Apollo, Rhys James will perform at the Dukes on November 9. Fresh from a sold-out nationwide tour, Rhys is back to charm audiences with his wit, distinct humour, and anecdotal prowess. From Chelsea's fixture list to celebrity adventures, Rhys's latest tour, 'Spilt Milk', promises an evening of laughter and unforgettable stories.

Rachel Fairburn, co-host of the internationally acclaimed podcast All Killa No Filla, takes centre stage with her tour, 'Showgirl' on November 25. A true rock'n'roll star of British comedy, Rachel's acerbic and no-nonsense approach to life guarantees an evening of gut-busting humour. With an eye for the absurd and a penchant for the poignant, Rachel's performance is not to be missed.