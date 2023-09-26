Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Film programmer Johnathan Ilott said: “Dark Dukes is back, bigger and better. We have ghosts, demons, witches, monsters and murderous cults and we cannot wait to cause some sleepless nights.”

Brace yourselves for a week of suspense and terror as The Dukes presents Talk To Me, It Lives Inside, When Evil Lurks, Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story, Medusa, and Jekyll and Hyde.

In honour of the 50th Anniversary of the cult classic, The Wicker Man, The Dukes presents a line up of riveting folk horror films both contemporary and classic.

Dark Dukes is a week long festival of cinema, theatre and workshops celebrating all things horror.

To celebrate The Wicker Man’s lasting impact, The Dukes asked award winning author Andrew Michael Hurley (The Loney, Starve Acre) to curate a selection of screenings to explore the eerie, twisted rural visions of folk horror amongst a line-up of classics which include: Kill List, Arcadia, The Shout, The Lighthouse, Murrain & A Warning to the Curious.

Prepare to revisit some of the most spine-tingling classics that have ever graced the silver screen.

The "From the Vault" lineup includes cult classics, The Exorcist, Hellraiser, Ringu, Woman in Black, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and a special spooky Food and Film screening of The Addams Family (1991).

Get ready for a double dose of deadites and demons with the Evil Dead Double Bill.

There are also bringing a number of spooky themed live events.