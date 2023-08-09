With a jam packed autumn season full of entertainment, the Dukes have something for everyone.

From gripping dramas like The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much and Fell, to rebellious activist performances tackling social issues with You Heard me and Black Sheep contrasted with light hearted comedies like Yippee Ki Yay, a Die Hard parody and A Joke, that will have you laughing out loud before you end up trying to solve a crime in the hilarious whodunnit, Speed Dial.

Musical lovers will be thrilled with Lizzie, a True Crime Punk Rock Musical that explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe.

The Dukes in Lancaster has launched their autumn season of entertainment.

Our Moor space shows return with some boundary pushing, immersive and interactive titles. I’m Muslamic Don’t Panik, where spoken word meets street dance and hip-hop music meets clowning.

For any horror fans, Scarred for Life will explore ancient magic, eerie stone circles and more.

For Families, there are a range of events from the classic Pippi Longstocking, a playful and quirky storytelling performance, to an aquatic circus adventure with Splash Test Dummies, to a first experience of theatre with You are the Sun, a combination of gentle classical singing and sensory play.

The Dukes will be hosting a free Season Launch event on August 12.