The Dukes in Lancaster announces new season in 2024 to include two week family festival

Grab your ticket for a season of unforgettable nights of laughter, entertainment and applause as the Dukes announce a spring season packed with the finest theatre, comedy and cinema.

Audiences are invited to step into a world of drama, passion, and creativity with a diverse selection of theatre shows.

From renowned theatre company imitating the dog’s Frankenstein to Barrie Rutter's Shakespeare's Royals with Barrie Rutter OBE to an adaptation of classic ghost stories with Casting the Runes

and so much more, there is a jam packed theatre programme to suit all tastes.

The Dukes new season in 2024 is packed with the finest theatre, comedy and cinema.

The Dukes open the doors once more to their newest theatre venue Moor space, as shows return with some boundary pushing, immersive and interactive titles.

From An Attempt to Lose Time which intricately weaves quantum physics, climate change, and a live Rube Goldberg machine assembly to the glitzy and dangerous world of online gambling in

Gamble, to a collision of the sacred and profane in The Witness, inspired by the Gospel of Mary Magdalene and more.

For the first time ever, the Dukes have announced a two week Family Festival in April which will include cinema, theatre, storytelling and workshops.

The fun-packed family programme will include family favourites such as; Spot's Birthday, The Not So Big Bad Wolf, Claytime, Club Origami, Les Enfants Terribles and Shark in the Park with more to

be announced at a later date.

Some of the UK’s biggest comedians will head to the Dukes, bringing some big laughs with Geoff Norcott (selling fast),Rachel Paris, Justin Moorhouse, Jessica Fostekew, Jo Caulfied and Paul Foot.

In addition to a stellar line-up of comedians, the Dukes also present a variety of comedy theatre with titles that include: Friend (The One with Gunther), Confessions of a Teletubby, the actual La La reveals the behind the scenes secrets of Teletubby land and a double bill with multi-award winning musical-comedians Johnny & The Baptists.

Not only are the Dukes hosting a range of theatre events, they are also bringing the best in Cinema. Poor Things, The Colour Purple, All of us Strangers and One Life are a few of the unmissable films coming to the Dukes Cinema this Autumn as well as the ever popular National Theatre Live with Dear England and Vanya come to the Dukes’ big screen. To find all cinema listings visit: https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/cinema

If you want to find out more, the Dukes will be hosting a free Season Launch event on Friday January 12, where they will be joined by some of the artists bringing their shows for exclusive Q&A's, talks and trailers and with prize draws.

To find out more about all the shows this autumn visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre