Pharmacies across North Lancashire will have limited opening on Spring Bank Holiday Monday, May 27.

Local pharmacies which remain open on Bank Holiday Monday are Boots in St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, from 10.30am-4.30pm; Asda Pharmacy in Ovangle Road, Lancaster, from 10am-4pm and Boots in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre from 11am-4pm.

Most GP practices will be closed throughout the extended weekend too so for any non-emergency urgent care needs, people are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 to be directed to the most appropriate health professional.

