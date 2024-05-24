The chemists open in Lancaster and Morecambe on Bank Holiday Monday
Local pharmacies which remain open on Bank Holiday Monday are Boots in St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, from 10.30am-4.30pm; Asda Pharmacy in Ovangle Road, Lancaster, from 10am-4pm and Boots in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre from 11am-4pm.
Most GP practices will be closed throughout the extended weekend too so for any non-emergency urgent care needs, people are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 to be directed to the most appropriate health professional.
Dentists also have limited bank holiday opening but people can still access urgent dental services. The Dental Helpline can provide advice, support and an appointment where required. Call 0300 1234 010 between 8am and 9pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm weekends and bank holidays. Outside of these hours, call 111 for urgent dental support.
