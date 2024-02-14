News you can trust since 1837
The Body Shop store in Lancaster at risk of closure as UK business goes into administration

Lancaster’s Body Shop store is under threat of shutting down after the UK business went into administration.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:20 GMT
The store though will remain open as attempts are made to try to save the firm.

The BBC reported that restructuring firm FRP, which has been appointed as the administrator, will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business.

The Body Shop was started by the late Dame Anita Roddick in 1976 from a single shop in Brighton and grew into a global brand.

The Body Shop, Lancaster.The Body Shop, Lancaster.
"The administrators are expected to try to substantially cut costs, including on property and rents which could lead to job cuts,” says a BBC report.

The retailer's British business has more than 200 shops, employing more than 2,000 people, and a handful of franchises across the UK as well as its headquarters in London.

"Aurelius, the European private equity firm that bought the brand for £207m in November, took the drastic decision to place it into administration after poor sales during the key Christmas trading period,” says the BBC report.

