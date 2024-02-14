The Body Shop store in Lancaster at risk of closure as UK business goes into administration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The store though will remain open as attempts are made to try to save the firm.

The BBC reported that restructuring firm FRP, which has been appointed as the administrator, will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business.

The Body Shop was started by the late Dame Anita Roddick in 1976 from a single shop in Brighton and grew into a global brand.

The Body Shop, Lancaster.

"The administrators are expected to try to substantially cut costs, including on property and rents which could lead to job cuts,” says a BBC report.

The retailer's British business has more than 200 shops, employing more than 2,000 people, and a handful of franchises across the UK as well as its headquarters in London.