The best pie shops in Lancaster and Morecambe: Here are 9 of the best local places to get a pie

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today.

Sweet or savoury – there’s a pie for every occasion. And we all know how Lancaster and Morecambe folk love a good pie!

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

In no particular order, here are 9 of the best places to get a pie in Lancaster and Morecambe.

1 . Kennedys Butchers The pies are home-made at the family business, which opened its doors in 1996. Find Kennedys at 48 Regent Road, Morecambe LA3 1TE. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Cornish Bakery To ensure the best quality pies, The Cornish Bakery bakes little and often. Find them at 53 Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1XF. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Susan's Pies One of Morecambe’s best loved pie shops, Susan's Pies was established over 30 years ago and uses long standing family recipes. Find them at 168 Lancaster Road, Morecambe LA4 5QP. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Radford's Pie Company Britain's biggest family, the Radfords from Morecambe - stars of Channel 5's 22 Kids and Counting - have been making pies for more than 15 years. Find their shop at Faradays Bakery, 376 Heysham Road, Heysham LA3 2BJ. Photo: sub Photo Sales