The best pie shops in Lancaster and Morecambe: Here are 12 of the best local places to get a pie
It's British Pie Week soon (March 6-12) and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pie?
By Debbie Butler
17 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:47am
The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury – there’s a pie for every occasion. And we all know how Lancaster and Morecambe folk love a good pie!
British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.
In no particular order, here are 12 of the best places to get a pie in Lancaster and Morecambe.
