The best pie shops in Lancaster and Morecambe: Here are 12 of the best local places to get a pie

It's British Pie Week soon (March 6-12) and what better way to celebrate than tucking into your favourite pie?

By Debbie Butler
17 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:47am

The British are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury – there’s a pie for every occasion. And we all know how Lancaster and Morecambe folk love a good pie!

British Pie Week was founded in 2007 by Jus-Rol, a British pastry-rolling company.

In no particular order, here are 12 of the best places to get a pie in Lancaster and Morecambe.

1. Kennedys Butchers

The pies are home-made at the family business, which opened its doors in 1996. Find Kennedys at 48 Regent Road, Morecambe LA3 1TE.

2. The Cornish Bakery

To ensure the best quality pies, The Cornish Bakery bakes little and often. Find them at 53 Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1XF.

3. Potts Pies

Potts have been making delicious pies since 1973. Find them at 56 Bowerham Road, Lancaster LA1 4BN.

4. Susan's Pies

One of Morecambe’s best loved pie shops, Susan's Pies was established over 30 years ago and uses long standing family recipes. Find them at 168 Lancaster Road, Morecambe LA4 5QP.

