The best MOT centres in Morecambe and Lancaster according to Google reviews

Here are 15 of the district’s highest-rated MOT providers which all scored at least 4.5 out of a possible five from satisfied customers, based on at least 50 Google reviews.
1. York Bridge M.O.T Centre Ltd, Bridge Road, Morecambe
Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 83 reviews. Photo: York Bridge M.O.T Centre Ltd
2. Howard MOT Centre, Aldrens Lane, Lancaster
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 283 Google reviews. Photo: Google
3. MOT Service Centre Ltd And Car Repairs, Westgate Works Northgate, White Lund, Morecambe
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 105 reviews. Photo: MOT Service Centre Ltd And Car Repairs
4. Bay Mot Centre, Lune Industrial Estate, Lancaster
Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 57 Google reviews. Photo: Google