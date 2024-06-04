The best MOT centres in Morecambe and Lancaster according to Google reviews

By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:24 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 14:37 BST
When you take your car in for its annual MOT test, it’s important to know you’re dealing with a reputable garage.

Fortunately, Lancaster and Morecambe can offer a great selection of good test centres.

Here are 15 of the district’s highest-rated MOT providers which all scored at least 4.5 out of a possible five from satisfied customers, based on at least 50 Google reviews.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 83 reviews.

1. York Bridge M.O.T Centre Ltd, Bridge Road, Morecambe

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 83 reviews. Photo: York Bridge M.O.T Centre Ltd

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 283 Google reviews.

2. Howard MOT Centre, Aldrens Lane, Lancaster

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 283 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 105 reviews.

3. MOT Service Centre Ltd And Car Repairs, Westgate Works Northgate, White Lund, Morecambe

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 105 reviews. Photo: MOT Service Centre Ltd And Car Repairs

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 57 Google reviews.

4. Bay Mot Centre, Lune Industrial Estate, Lancaster

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 57 Google reviews. Photo: Google

