The appalling Lancaster and Morecambe grot spots that you'd like to see sorted in 2024

4 . Megazone, Marine Road West, Morecambe

The Megazone, an indoor game venue where players attempted to score points by shooting targets with a 'gun' which fired infrared beams, opened in 1993. Prior to that, the building was home to the Tussauds waxwork museum. The laser game centre caught fire at around 6.20pm on June 12, 2014. People were evacuated from nearby flats and businesses as the blaze swept through the building, sending clouds of smoke billowing for miles around on a hot summer’s evening. Owner Richard Holmes and his family were on holiday at the time and he said he was “devastated” when he heard the news. There were no injuries but the damage to the building was so severe the 21 year-old business had to close and the Megazone had to be partly demolished. It remains a burned-out shell on the promenade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard