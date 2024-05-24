The 21 lost Morecambe and Lancaster pubs that we miss the most, according to readers

As your comments show, there have been many much-loved pubs which have sadly been forced to shut down over the years.
Here are just some of the old boozers that our readers wish were still in business.
1. The Battery, Sandylands Promenade, Morecambe
Another of Morecambe's popular pubs for decades, The Battery was built in 1900 by Thwaites Brewery. In the 1980s, it was a popular destination for many before heading off to Harvey's nightclub next door. The building now houses state-of-the-art apartments following extensive refurbishment by developer Ian Bond. One of the apartments featured in series four of ITV crime drama, The Bay, when Erin had a short-lived stay with her mother - filmed in the former Battery Hotel. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. The Friary and Firkin, St Leonard's Gate, Lancaster
Taken in 1997, our picture shows the landlord of the new Lancaster pub, Neil Tucker, looking forward to opening the doors to the public. The building was originally Centenary Church and The Friary became a popular venue for watching live sport. The pub closed in 2014. Photo: Darren Andrews
3. Pacha's, Marine Road Central, Morecambe
Pacha's was a popular late night music destination in the 1980s and 90s, and was renowned for its scantily clad bar staff who would break off from serving drinks to dance on the bar. After Pacha’s closed in 1999, it reinvented itself as Baroque, before becoming The Queens Hotel again and run by John Templeman, during the 2000s. It was then taken over by Debbie Carter and reopened in February 2013 after a £20,000 internal refurb. It was relaunched as a late night venue by Mike Zorab in October 2014 - not long after our picture showing Mike, Debbie Carter, Gary McKenzie and Ben Knott was taken - but closed again just a few months later. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Yorkshire House, Parliament Street, Lancaster
Affectionately known as The Yorkie, the iconic Yorkshire House had a reputation as one of Lancaster's foremost music venues for many years, with live bands playing there frequently. It was rebranded as The Yorkshire Taps around 2017 and was put up for sale in 2020. The company which owned it went into administration in 2021 and today the pub remains closed. Photo: Submit