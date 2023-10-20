The 21 lost Morecambe and Lancaster pubs that we miss the most, according to readers

We asked our Facebook followers which Lancaster and Morecambe pubs no longer here do you miss the most?
As your comments show, there have been many much-loved pubs which have sadly been forced to shut down over the years.
Here are just some of the old boozers that our readers wish were still in business.
1. Yorkshire House, Parliament Street, Lancaster
Affectionately known as The Yorkie, the iconic Yorkshire House had a reputation as one of Lancaster's foremost music venues for many years, with live bands playing there frequently. It was rebranded as The Yorkshire Taps around 2017 and was put up for sale in 2020. The company which owned it went into administration in 2021 and today the pub remains closed. Photo: Submit
2. Pacha's, Marine Road Central, Morecambe
Pacha's was a popular late night music destination in the 1980s and 90s, and was renowned for its scantily clad bar staff who would break off from serving drinks to dance on the bar. After Pacha’s closed in 1999, it reinvented itself as Baroque, before becoming The Queens Hotel again and run by John Templeman, during the 2000s. It was then taken over by Debbie Carter and reopened in February 2013 after a £20,000 internal refurb. It was relaunched as a late night venue by Mike Zorab in October 2014 - not long after our picture showing Mike, Debbie Carter, Gary McKenzie and Ben Knott was taken - but closed again just a few months later. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Oscar's Wine Bar, George Street, Lancaster
Oscar's gained notoriety in October 2012 - just five months after opening - after it served Gaby Scanlon of Heysham a cocktail containing liquid nitrogen while she was celebrating her 18th birthday. Ms Scanlon was left close to death after drinking the £3.95 shot. She spent weeks in hospital and had to have her stomach removed. The bar was fined £100,000. Oscar's closed suddenly in September 2017. It was previously know as Varsity until May 2012. Today the premises is occupied by Hogarths Gin Palace. Photo: Submit
4. The Victoria, Victoria Street, Morecambe
A night out in Morecambe wasn't complete in the 1980s without a drink in The Vic, as it was affectionately known. Following its closure, it was put up for auction in 2013. Around 2015, it became the home of The Welcome Cafe, run by Elaine Oldfield and Cath Evans. The cafe closed last year blaming rising energy costs. Photo: Garth Hamer