The 21 lost Morecambe and Lancaster pubs that we miss the most, according to readers

2 . Pacha's, Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Pacha's was a popular late night music destination in the 1980s and 90s, and was renowned for its scantily clad bar staff who would break off from serving drinks to dance on the bar. After Pacha’s closed in 1999, it reinvented itself as Baroque, before becoming The Queens Hotel again and run by John Templeman, during the 2000s. It was then taken over by Debbie Carter and reopened in February 2013 after a £20,000 internal refurb. It was relaunched as a late night venue by Mike Zorab in October 2014 - not long after our picture showing Mike, Debbie Carter, Gary McKenzie and Ben Knott was taken - but closed again just a few months later. Photo: Neil Cross