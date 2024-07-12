The 13 most expensive homes for sale in Lancaster on property website Rightmove

Ranging from a purchase price of £1,100,000 to £569,950, it’s always interesting to see what money can buy.
So with that thought in mind, here we go… the 13 most expensive houses currently for sale in Lancaster according to Rightmove.
1. Summerfield, Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster,
A seven bedroomed truly impressive late Victorian gentleman’s former residence that has a commanding presence on one of Lancaster’s primary residential streets. Marketed by Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs. Guide price: £1,100,000. Photo: Submit
2. Aldcliffe Hall Drive, Aldcliffe, Lancaster
This wonderful four-bed family home has some of the best views around. It really is beautiful with unbelievable 180 degrees of pure panorama taking in Lancaster Castle and Priory. Marketed by Prestige & Country Homes. Price: £999,000. Photo: Submit
3. Cranewood, Tarnwater Lane, Ashton With Stodday, Lancaster
Cranewood is a beautifully presented six bedroom detached property settled on a private road with panoramic views in picturesque Ashton with Stodday. Marketed by Yes Move, Lancaster. Offers in region of £950,000. Photo: Submit
4. Westwood, Westbourne Drive, Lancaster
Whilst in many respects this six bed home is a true period piece, rich in architectural details with plentiful original features, it still has all the appointments necessary for modern day living. Marketed by Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs. Guide price: £850,000. Photo: Submit
