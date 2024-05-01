The 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe as fuel prices continue to rise

With petrol prices continuing to rise, we’ve pulled together a list of the filling stations offering unleaded petrol at the lowest prices.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st May 2024, 12:28 BST

These are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Wednesday May 1 using data from petrolprices.com

Petrol costs 148.7p at Asda Lancaster.

1. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster

Petrol costs 148.9p at Sainsbury's.

2. Sainsbury's Petrol Station, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

Petrol costs 148.9p at Essar.

3. Essar Petrol Station, Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands

Petrol costs 148.9p at Station Garage.

4. Gulf, Station Garage, Lancaster Road, Caton

