The 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe as fuel prices continue to rise

These are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Wednesday May 1 using data from petrolprices.com
1. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster
Petrol costs 148.7p at Asda Lancaster. Photo: Google
2. Sainsbury's Petrol Station, Lancaster Road, Morecambe
Petrol costs 148.9p at Sainsbury's. Photo: Google
3. Essar Petrol Station, Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands
Petrol costs 148.9p at Essar. Photo: Google
4. Gulf, Station Garage, Lancaster Road, Caton
Petrol costs 148.9p at Station Garage. Photo: Google