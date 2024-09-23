The 100th Cheeky Coffee machine installation has taken place at Lancaster Spar shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cheeky Coffee machine at a Lancaster Spar shop is the 100th installation across shop branches.

The milestone figure was celebrated with a community event at the Scale Hall store which is owned by Lawrence Hunt & Co. Ltd.

Free coffees were given out to Spar customers on the day and children queued up in numbers to have their faces painted.

The Cheeky Coffee mascot was on-hand to entertain and bring extra cheekiness to the occasion, and sweetening the day further was the option to pick up a free Clayton Park Bakery cake.

The 100th Cheeky Coffee machine was installed at Scale Hall Spar, Lancaster.

Cheeky Coffee continues to grow in popularity and the total number of installations includes James Hall & Co. Ltd’s G&E Murgatroyd company-store estate as well as increasing numbers of Spar independent retailers in the North of England.

Alongside the growth in presence within Spar North of England stores is developing implementation of Cheeky Coffee in meal deals at different times of the day.

The Hunts Spar group initially launched Cheeky Coffee in their Spar Whelley store in Wigan last year and the brand is now in eight of their stores.

Kevin Hunt, managing director of Lawrence Hunt & Co. Ltd, said: “Cheeky Coffee is eye-catching in name which is supported by the brand icon and striking colour scheme.

“The compact machines and their surround create great impact in-store, and most importantly, it pours a fantastic range of great tasting coffees at a superb price point that customers love.”

Peter Dodding, sales director at James Hall & Co. Ltd and chairman of the Spar Northern Guild of retailers, said: “As a business we have really added impetus to the roll out of the Cheeky Coffee brand in the last 12 months and I am delighted to reach this milestone.

“Beyond our company Spar stores division, there are now over 20 installations of Cheeky Coffee in our independent retailer stores, and we have more installations planned. Spar retailers are seeing what the brand can deliver for them when they choose Cheeky Coffee with both increased volumes and profits off the back of installations.”

James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent Spar retailers and company-owned Spar stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.

Lawrence Hunt & Co. Ltd is a fourth-generation family business operating 22 Spar stores across the North West of England. The business has been associated with Spar since opening their first store under the symbol in 1957.

For more information about James Hall & Co. Ltd, please visit www.jameshall.co.uk.