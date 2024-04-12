Thanks paid to 'colourful character' at Lancaster and Morecambe business network who has decided to step down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John O'Neill is stepping away from his role as Commercial Manager with the chamber after eight years’ service.

A Chamber spokesperson said: “Alongside his work at Morecambe BID, John has been a strong and consistent voice on behalf of our members, helping to represent the views of businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe on key issues as well as supporting the wider team during maternity leave and welcoming new members.

“We would like to thank John for the last eight years with the Chamber – all of the team will miss his passion for this area that he has made his home, his very dry sense of humour and for those of you who were lucky enough to meet John, his unique shirts!” (John is known for the colourful shirts he likes to wear.)

The spokesperson added: “We appreciate everything John has done for Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber of Commerce.

"His unwavering support during his time with us has been invaluable and we want to publicly thank him for the last eight years. We wish you all the best in whatever the future holds.”

Thanks and well wishes from past and present members for John can be sent to Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce, c/o Lancaster & Morecambe College, Morecambe Road, Lancaster LA1 2TY or via email to [email protected]. All correspondence will be passed on to John by the team.