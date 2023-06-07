Test purchases carried out at licensed premises in Lancaster and Morecambe

Operation Minion is where officers from police and Trading Standards work in plain clothes to test that licensed premises are not selling alcohol to children.

Over the two-day period of testing, between Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27, 31 premises were visited and all passed with no underage sales made.

Officers use an underage person to enter a licensed premises and attempt to buy alcohol shadowed by plain clothes police and Trading Standards officers.

Youngsters drinking.

The underage children that are used on these operations are aged between 14 to 16 and a half and are clearly underage.

All licensed premises work to Challenge 25 now which means any person who looks 25 or under is asked for age check verification.

There are no excuses if a sale is made to an underage child.

These operations are run to ensure all children are safe from the harm underage drinking can bring.