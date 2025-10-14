Test drive new electric vehicle and raise money for Morecambe children’s charity minibus

The local branch of Pye Motors wants to raise an incredible £6000 for a Morecambe children’s charity by offering test drives in new electric Ford vehicles.

Drive 4UR Community takes place on October 17 and 18, from 9am to 4.30pm at Pye Motors Ltd, Ovangle Road, Morecambe.

A spokesman for Pye Motors Morecambe said: “We've set a big goal – to raise an incredible £6,000 for Unique Kidz & Co a charity that provides essential support for disabled children, young people, and their families right here in our community.

"All you have to do is take a 20-minute test drive in a new Ford car or van at our Morecambe dealership. In return, Ford will donate £30 to Unique Kidz & Co., up to £6,000 in total. It’s a fantastic, zero-pressure way to help us reach our target and support an invaluable cause.

“Your 20-minute drive can provide vital services like after-school clubs, holiday activities, and much-needed respite for families.

"This isn't a sales event—it's all about getting "bums on seats" to raise money for Unique Kidz & Co. The goal is to get you behind the wheel of a great car, so come ready to drive anything and help us hit our target!”

A spokesman for Unique Kidz and Co said: “Book your drive today at https://www.pyemotors.co.uk/news/drive-4ur-community/

“Test drive a new electric Ford vehicle; earn a £30 donation to Unique Kidz and Co.

“Help us raise up to £6000 and fund a minibus for 18 months. Easy as that!”