Tennis pro Annabel Croft shares unforgettable career moments at Lancaster show

The beloved former tennis pro turned experienced broadcaster Annabel Croft is hitting the road for an exclusive 28-date tour across England, Scotland, and Wales starting September 25, 2025.

From winning the Wimbledon and Australian Girls’ Tournaments in 1984 to becoming British No. 1 and representing Great Britain in the Fed Cup, Annabel has solidified her status as a national treasure.

After hanging up her racquet, she seamlessly transitioned into the commentary box, captivating audiences as a presenter and pundit for major networks including Amazon Prime, BBC, ESPN USA, Eurosport, and Sky Sports.

Annabel also wowed audiences on the dance floor during her recent thrilling run to the final four on Strictly Come Dancing with her dance partner Johannes Radebe.

In her first ever theatre tour, Annabel invites you behind the scenes of the world’s greatest tennis tournaments, sharing unforgettable moments from her career including interviewing legends like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

This is an unmissable experience for tennis and dance enthusiasts everywhere!

Annabel said: “I am excited to go on this tour to share my experiences from the world of Tennis Broadcasting and Dancing on ‘Strictly’ - from tennis balls to glitter balls!”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this captivating journey—tickets are on sale now.

Annabel Croft is coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced full £30, box for two £70, Meet and Greet £80, VIP £50.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/annabel-croft-from-tennis-balls-to-glitter-balls/ or call the box office on telephone: 01524 64695.