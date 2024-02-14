Temporary traffic lights on Morecambe road causing tailbacks
Temporary traffic lights on Westgate in Morecambe are causing tailbacks for motorists.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The temporary traffic lights are on Westgate as traffic turns right or left from White Lund Industrial Estate.
They are causing tailbacks as far as The Shrimp and onto Morecambe Road.
The temporary traffic lights opposite Glentworth Road East will be in place until February 16 according to Lancashire County Council.
BT are replacing a pole, they said.