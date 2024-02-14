News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Temporary traffic lights on Morecambe road causing tailbacks

Temporary traffic lights on Westgate in Morecambe are causing tailbacks for motorists.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The temporary traffic lights are on Westgate as traffic turns right or left from White Lund Industrial Estate.

They are causing tailbacks as far as The Shrimp and onto Morecambe Road.

The temporary traffic lights opposite Glentworth Road East will be in place until February 16 according to Lancashire County Council.

BT are replacing a pole, they said.

Related topics:MorecambeLancashire County Council