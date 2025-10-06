Temporary banking hub opens in Morecambe

A temporary banking hub has opened in the former Visitor newspaper office in Morecambe.

Cash Access UK, the organisation responsible for setting up banking hubs, said on their website that a banking hub is opening temporarily at Galloways Morecambe on Victoria Street, which was home to The Visitor newspaper for many years.

Work is currently underway to progress the hub's permanent home at 10 Royalty Mall in the Arndale Centre.

The opening hours for the temporary banking hub at Galloways are: Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

The hub is closed Saturday and Sunday.

There will be community bankers at the hub from various banks.

Monday is Barclays bank, Tuesday is Santander, and Wednesday is NatWest.

A community banker from Halifax will be available in the hub on Fridays from October 10.

The banking hub is owned by Cash Access UK and operated by the Post Office.

Open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, each banking hub has a counter operated by the Post Office where you can access cash services whenever the hub is open and whoever you bank with:

*pay in cash (notes and coin) and cheques

*withdraw cash (notes and coin)

*check your balance

*pay utility bills

*top up your gas and electricity

*access change-giving services (for registered businesses)

You can also talk to a community banker from your bank on the day your bank is in the hub.

There is a private space where you can talk face-to-face about more complicated banking enquiries like payments and transfers, managing your account, and how to use online banking.

Cash Access UK have been approached for comment.