Teens started fire behind Lancaster village boathouse which could have had devastating consequences

Teens started a fire behind the old Arnside boathouse, police said.

A spokesman for South Lakes Police said: “We have been made aware of four young teens starting a fire at the rear of the old Arnside boat house on August 1 around 8pm.

"This could have had devastating consequences if it wasn't for the intervention of a local resident.

"Fires are a danger to people, wildlife, property and the environment.

"This could have resulted in the fire service being called and someone being injured.

"Starting a deliberate fire needing such services such as fire, ambulances and police, withdraws these vital services from other situations where there is no fault.

"Parents please check that your youngsters are aware of the implications of such acts.

"Any people found to be starting fires will be spoken to about the offence and dealt with robustly.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact 101 and ask for PCSO Hayley.”