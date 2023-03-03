Teen wanted on warrant arrested at Lancaster railway station
A teenager wanted on warrant was arrested at Lancaster railway station.
By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted 16 hours ago: "An 18-year old male was #arrested at #Lancaster.
"Two warrants had been issued today for his arrest.
"He was wanted for breach of a court order in #Manchester, and failing to appear in #Wigan for a case involving theft from a motor vehicle.”
An arrest warrant is a legal order issued by the courts that allows officers to arrest someone in relation to criminal proceedings.