Team of consultants appointed to help Morecambe reap rewards of Eden Project
Tetra Tech with 31Ten and WSP will lead a three-strong team of consultants in mapping out a regeneration and investment strategy that will put the town on a stable footing to reap the
rewards of its largest ever project, as reported by Place North West.
The planning application for the £100m scheme, which would turn an 11-acre seafront site into a family-friendly, eco-destination that showcases the relationships between animals,
humans, plants and the environment, was approved in 2022.
It is anticipated that Eden Project International’s development could attract 760,000 additional visitors to Morecambe annually and act as a catalyst for the town’s wider regeneration.
Jonathan Noad, chief officer for sustainable growth at Lancaster City Council, said: “With Eden Project Morecambe now firmly in the delivery phase, the town needs a clear and coordinated plan that aligns local ambitions, attracts further investment, and secures long-term benefits for the area.
“To make the most of the opportunities presented by Eden, Lancaster City Council, in partnership with Lancashire County Council, has appointed a multi-disciplinary consortium to help shape the future of Central Morecambe through the development of a Regeneration and Investment Framework.”
Noad added: “The strategy will support a strengthened commercial, cultural and leisure offer that complements Eden Project Morecambe, and also focus on how existing local businesses can benefit from the increased activity and visibility that Eden will bring.
“Our shared goal is to ensure regeneration delivers inclusive, sustainable prosperity across Morecambe and its wider communities so the town can realise its full potential.”