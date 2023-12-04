News you can trust since 1837
Team behind Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival back Morecambe Bay Foodbank’s annual appeal

‘Give a tin and a festive treat!’ – that’s the message from the team behind Lancaster’s Big Christmas Day Out as they back Morecambe Bay Foodbank’s annual appeal.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:40 GMT
The organisation urgently needs tinned meats, pasta sauce and long-life milk – as well as festive treats like mince pies and Christmas puddings.

Event organiser Rich Dyer said: “Our local food bank do amazing work and at this time of year they need your help more than ever.

“You can find your nearest drop-off point on the Morecambe Bay Foodbank website.”

The team behind The Big Christmas Day Out recently delivered 100 advent calendars to their local drop-off point.The team behind The Big Christmas Day Out recently delivered 100 advent calendars to their local drop-off point.
The team behind The Big Christmas Day Out recently delivered 100 advent calendars to their local drop-off point.

The team behind The Big Christmas Day Out recently delivered 100 advent calendars to their local drop-off point at Barton Road Community Centre.

More information can be found at https://morecambebay.foodbank.org.uk/

The inaugural Big Christmas Day Out is being organised by Northern Powerhouse Events – the same team behind Lancaster’s award-winning Highest Point Festival.

The event follows in the footsteps of The Big Family Day Out, which takes place in the city’s Williamson Park.

