Teacher from Carnforth sentenced for historic sexual abuse

A teacher from Lancashire has been sentenced for the non-recent sexual abuse of a female student.

Mark Baker, aged 53, of Haws Hill, Carnforth, appeared at Worcester Crown Court and was handed a community order for 24 months for two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

He was in his 20s when he taught at The River School in Worcester in the 1990’s and formed an inappropriate relationship with a female student who was around 12-years-old at the time.

Baker previously pled guilty to the charges following an investigation led by Worcester’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team.

The abuse was first reported to police in July last year.

Baker was ordered to complete 50 rehabilitation activity days as well as 180 hours of unpaid work at Worcester Crown Court.

He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for five years and fined court costs.

DS Kirsty Hickling of the PVP team said: “Baker abused his position of trust to groom a young girl and went onto sexually abuse her.

“No child should ever feel unsafe or experience harm at the hands of someone who is supposed to care for them and is in a position of trust. I commend the victim in this case for her bravery of coming forward.

“I hope this investigation shows people that we take all reports of sexual abuse seriously, no matter how long ago it happened. They deserve the chance to be heard and have their case brought before the court.”