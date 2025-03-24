Taxi rank at Lancaster bus station being resurfaced to improve safety and appearance

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Much-needed work has started on the surface of the taxi rank at Lancaster bus station, said Lancaster City Council.

A spokesman said yesterday on Facebook: “Starting tomorrow (Monday March 24), we’ll be doing some much-needed work to the surface at the taxi rank at Lancaster bus station to improve its safety and appearance.

"The uneven stone sets will be lifted and reset, ensuring a smoother surface for all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We appreciate your patience while these improvements are carried out.

“In the future we're hoping to refresh the area further, including resetting knocked-down bollards, repairing broken railings, and more.”

Related topics:LancasterLancaster City CouncilFacebook
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice