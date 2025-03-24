Taxi rank at Lancaster bus station being resurfaced to improve safety and appearance

Much-needed work has started on the surface of the taxi rank at Lancaster bus station, said Lancaster City Council.

A spokesman said yesterday on Facebook: “Starting tomorrow (Monday March 24), we’ll be doing some much-needed work to the surface at the taxi rank at Lancaster bus station to improve its safety and appearance.

"The uneven stone sets will be lifted and reset, ensuring a smoother surface for all.

“We appreciate your patience while these improvements are carried out.

“In the future we're hoping to refresh the area further, including resetting knocked-down bollards, repairing broken railings, and more.”