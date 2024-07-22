Tattoo business sets sights on expanding into empty Lancaster city centre building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been revealed to turn a consumer advice centre into a tattoo studio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Mrs Alice Nitu has applied for a change of use of the Lancaster Sustainability Hub at 6, Marketgate, Lancaster, into a tattoo studio.

Lancaster Sustainability Hub offers free information and advice about home energy savings and informs residents about grants and benefits for those struggling with high energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heritage statement said: “We are currently already a tattoo studio outside of Lancashire, therefore we are an existing tattoo studio wishing to relocate and upsize.

There are tattoo studio plans for a consumer advice centre in Lancaster shopping district.

"The proposed changes will also allow the building to have improved functionality to make the most of the unit’s floor space.

"The existing access from the front of the building remains as the principal entrance. The internal layouts will remain the same throughout.

"Externally, the existing materials and finishes are to be retained as they currently are. We would be looking to retain the original look of the building therefore no changes would be

made to the exterior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main alteration would be the change of use; however, the change of use would allow the scope for a new business to bloom, rather than another shop remaining empty on the high street of Lancaster.

"This change of use would allow us to make the most of what this unit has to offer.

In a supporting statement it said: “The current retail space will be used as a tattoo room, we will be a private studio.

“We will be making no alterations to the inside of the property.”

The planning application is awaiting a decision.

View the planning application number 24/00734/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions