Tattoo business sets sights on expanding into empty Lancaster city centre building
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Applicant Mrs Alice Nitu has applied for a change of use of the Lancaster Sustainability Hub at 6, Marketgate, Lancaster, into a tattoo studio.
Lancaster Sustainability Hub offers free information and advice about home energy savings and informs residents about grants and benefits for those struggling with high energy bills.
A heritage statement said: “We are currently already a tattoo studio outside of Lancashire, therefore we are an existing tattoo studio wishing to relocate and upsize.
"The proposed changes will also allow the building to have improved functionality to make the most of the unit’s floor space.
"The existing access from the front of the building remains as the principal entrance. The internal layouts will remain the same throughout.
"Externally, the existing materials and finishes are to be retained as they currently are. We would be looking to retain the original look of the building therefore no changes would be
made to the exterior.
"The main alteration would be the change of use; however, the change of use would allow the scope for a new business to bloom, rather than another shop remaining empty on the high street of Lancaster.
"This change of use would allow us to make the most of what this unit has to offer.
In a supporting statement it said: “The current retail space will be used as a tattoo room, we will be a private studio.
“We will be making no alterations to the inside of the property.”
The planning application is awaiting a decision.
View the planning application number 24/00734/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions