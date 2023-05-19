News you can trust since 1837
Taser used on man arrested with knife in Morecambe street

A man carrying a knife was tasered and arrested in the street in the West End of Morecambe.

By Michelle Blade
Published 19th May 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:19 BST

Police said they were called to Westminster Road, Morecambe, at 12.50pm yesterday (May 18) to a report of a man being in possession of a knife.

Officers attended and in order to get compliance from the suspect, a taser was deployed.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and causing criminal damage.

A man was tasered and arrested on a Morecambe street carrying a knife. Picture from Google Street View.A man was tasered and arrested on a Morecambe street carrying a knife. Picture from Google Street View.
He is currently in custody.