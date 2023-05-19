Police said they were called to Westminster Road, Morecambe, at 12.50pm yesterday (May 18) to a report of a man being in possession of a knife.

Officers attended and in order to get compliance from the suspect, a taser was deployed.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and causing criminal damage.

A man was tasered and arrested on a Morecambe street carrying a knife. Picture from Google Street View.