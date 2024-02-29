Talented Lancaster artist receives an award from BBC Dragons' Den panellist Theo Paphitis
When Lidia Ranns received an award from renowned entrepreneur and business mogul, Theo Paphitis, she presented a gift to him – one of her specially designed tea towels.
“I thought he’d appreciate one of my tea towel designs of Morecambe, so I gifted it to him as I received my award,” said Lidia.
“He loved it and so I invited him to come and see for himself how lovely Morecambe and its surrounding bay area is.”
Lidia was a recipient of the prestigious #SBS Award at Theo’s annual Small Business Sunday (#SBS) event in Birmingham.
The #SBS initiative, founded by Theo, aims to champion and promote small businesses across the UK. Each week, he selects several exceptional businesses to promote to his substantial online following.
Lidia, a finalist in Lancashire Artist of the Year 2023, is one of the local artists who has been trading in the Meet The Makers shop in Marketgate shopping centre. She is known for her
vibrant, bold depictions of scenes and landmarks from a bygone era.
Lidia studied graphic design at Blackburn College where she specialised in illustration and brand identity, and graduated in 2006 with an award for outstanding achievement.
As a recipient of the #SBS award, she joins an esteemed and supportive network of small businesses celebrated for their exceptional products and services.
For more information about Lidia’s work go to www.lidiaranns.art or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @lidiaranns.art to see all her latest projects.