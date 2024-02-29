Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When Lidia Ranns received an award from renowned entrepreneur and business mogul, Theo Paphitis, she presented a gift to him – one of her specially designed tea towels.

“I thought he’d appreciate one of my tea towel designs of Morecambe, so I gifted it to him as I received my award,” said Lidia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He loved it and so I invited him to come and see for himself how lovely Morecambe and its surrounding bay area is.”

Lidia Ranns with her award and BBC Dragons' Den panellist Theo Paphitis with the Morecambe tea towel which she gifted to him.

Lidia was a recipient of the prestigious #SBS Award at Theo’s annual Small Business Sunday (#SBS) event in Birmingham.

The #SBS initiative, founded by Theo, aims to champion and promote small businesses across the UK. Each week, he selects several exceptional businesses to promote to his substantial online following.

Lidia, a finalist in Lancashire Artist of the Year 2023, is one of the local artists who has been trading in the Meet The Makers shop in Marketgate shopping centre. She is known for her

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

vibrant, bold depictions of scenes and landmarks from a bygone era.

Lidia studied graphic design at Blackburn College where she specialised in illustration and brand identity, and graduated in 2006 with an award for outstanding achievement.

As a recipient of the #SBS award, she joins an esteemed and supportive network of small businesses celebrated for their exceptional products and services.