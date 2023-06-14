Talented 14-year-old wildlife photographer opens her very first exhibition in Lancaster

Polly Bradbury, who lives at Lancaster Co-housing in the village and attends Queen Elizabeth School in Kirkby Lonsdale, spent hours during the Covid pandemic taking pictures of wildlife on the River Lune.

She has also been further afield to capture the beauty of nature, and now has a free public exhibition on display at Halton Mill.

Polly, who also attended St Wilfrid’s School in Halton, said: “I first got into wildlife photography when my dad let me use his camera to photograph birds.

Polly Bradbury.

“Then, just before the pandemic, I was given a Lumix Panasonic camera for Christmas.

“The pandemic gave me a chance to observe and learn about birds and other wildlife living right on my doorstep, now I love going to the river by my house after school to feed ducks and watch kingfishers and herons.”

Polly’s exhibition includes photos from Halton, Williamson Park in Lancaster, Leighton Moss in Silverdale, the Lake District, and the Isle of Bute and Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland.

She said: “I love wildlife photography because I think we are very lucky to be surrounded by so many other beautiful and unique animals and photographing them gives me a chance to see the animals much closer and observe them.

Polly Bradbury is hoisting her first exhibition at Halton Mill.

“The local ducks fly over to me, because they are used to me feeding them.

“I find the serenity of nature very calming, and it gives me a peaceful escape from the busyness of life.”

Polly has travelled as far as Northern Morocco by train and ferry to take photos, but said she preferred to stay in the UK, particularly locally.

She added: “I loved spending a whole day in a bird hide in Dumfries and Galloway and will be returning there this weekend.

“I imagine wildlife photography will be a lifetime hobby for me.”

Polly’s work is on display on the mezzanine at Halton Mill in Mill Lane until mid-July.