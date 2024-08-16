Takeaways and pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe scrutinised by food hygiene inspectors - this is what they thought

By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Aug 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
Eateries in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded fresh hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how these establishments fared.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 10.

1. KFC, Central Drive, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 10. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 16.

2. Subway, Market Street, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 16. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 3.

3. Lock Keepers Rest, Tithebarn Hill, Glasson Dock

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 3. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 15.

4. Water Witch, Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 15. Photo: Submit

