Takeaways and pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe scrutinised by food hygiene inspectors - this is what they thought

The Food Standards Agency scores food-serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how these establishments fared.
1. KFC, Central Drive, Morecambe
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 10. Photo: Google
2. Subway, Market Street, Morecambe
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 16. Photo: Google
3. Lock Keepers Rest, Tithebarn Hill, Glasson Dock
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 3. Photo: Google
4. Water Witch, Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster
Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on July 15. Photo: Submit
